Columbus hosts season opener against Toronto

Toronto Maple Leafs (1-0-0, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets begin the season at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday.

Columbus went 47-31-4 overall and 31-19-2 in Eastern Conference games during the 2018-19 season. The Blue Jackets scored 256 total goals last season while collecting 415 assists.

Toronto finished 28-18-6 in Eastern Conference action and 23-12-6 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Maple Leafs averaged 33.4 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 3.5 goals per game.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Blue Jackets Injuries: None listed.

Maple Leafs Injuries: None listed.