Shaq drops diss track aimed at Damian Lillard. The Trail Blazers point guard responds

Shaq might have picked the wrong one.

Big Diesel — a.k.a. Shaquille O’Neal — ignited a full-on war with Damian Lillard when he dropped a diss track last Thursday that took shots at the point guard’s play, rapping style and even his recent contract extension. Never afraid to back down from a challenge, Lillard vowed to respond.

Less than 24 hours after Shaq’s diss made headlines, Big Game Dame came correct.

The beat was great. The rhymes were there (“Said that max was little that 250 million crispy/ can’t recall you getting that when I was cruising on the 10 speed” and “Said yourself that I’m a Tesla no longer need diesel gas/ kind of like the Cavs ain’t really need Diesel Ass/ And even in Miami won that on the strength of Flash”). And he did it before heading to practice.

Ok I’m going to practice now... https://t.co/imVsfyCEzt — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) October 1, 2019

This all started over Lillard’s recent comments on a Joe Budden podcast. When asked if he made better music than Shaq, Lillard said that he’s the better rapper. The four-time NBA champion obviously didn’t take too kindly to this and posted a freestyle on his Instagram blasting Lillard.

While Shaq’s diss contained some memorable lines (“Take ya time to respond there’s no hurry/ You’ll never be Westbrook, never be Steph Curry” and “MVP candidates you are not one/ Platinum plaques on my wall go and get you some”), Lillard’s response could be the dagger.

Shaq should back down now before things get even uglier.