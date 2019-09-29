The Latest: Jaguars to decide Ramsey’s status after warmups

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey covers a Tennessee Titans player during the first half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars have no idea what's next for disgruntled cornerback Jalen Ramsey. If the past is any indication, it's sure to include something out of the ordinary. AP Photo

The Latest on NFL Week 3 (all times EDT):

12:50 p.m.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will decide whether or not to activate cornerback Jalen Ramsey after warm-ups today in Denver.

Ramsey requested a trade two weeks ago and missed practice all week, first with an illness, then because of a back injury and finally to travel to his hometown of Nashville for the birth of his second child.

Ramsey rejoined his teammates in Jacksonville and flew with the team to Denver on Saturday.

Ramsey hasn't missed a game or a start in four NFL seasons.

If Ramsey doesn't play, second-year pro Tre Herndon would replace him in the starting lineup.

— Arnie Stapleton reporting from Denver.

12 p.m.

Three important early-season divisional matchups highlight Week 4 of the NFL schedule.

Undefeated after three games, the Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots in the AFC East. Tom Brady pretty much has owned the Bills throughout his two decades as New England's quarterback, with his 30 career wins the most by an NFL quarterback against one opponent. Brady's 15 wins at Orchard Park, New York, rank fourth among all QBs, and four shy of Drew Bledsoe, who had four wins with the Patriots and 14 with the Bills.

Baltimore (2-1) hosts Cleveland (1-2) in the AFC North, where the other two members, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati, each are 0-3 and meet Monday night. So the Ravens could take strong control of the division by winning.

Minnesota is at Chicago in the NFC North. Both are 2-1 in what is shaping up as the league's best sector. Both already have lost to Green Bay,

Other intradivision games have Seattle at Arizona and Washington at the New York Giants.