Lions CB Slay, Pats LB Hightower among inactives for Week 4

FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon rushes during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Denver. A person familiar with the situation says Gordon will end his holdout and report to the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Sept. 26. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because he wasn't at liberty to publicly discuss the situation. AP Photo

The Detroit Lions will be without two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay when they take on Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs.

Slay was ruled out of Sunday's game in Detroit with a hamstring injury, delivering a blow to the Lions' chances at slowing down one of the league's most dynamic offenses. Detroit will also be without receiver Danny Amendola (chest) and defensive tackle Mike Daniels (foot).

The Chiefs are missing three key offensive pieces with receiver Tyreek Hill (broken collarbone), running back Damien Williams (bruised knee) and tackle Eric Fisher (groin surgery) all sidelined.

In Miami, Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is active for the first time this season for the game against the Dolphins. Gordon had been holding out since the start of training camp and has had only three days of practice since returning this week.

In Orchard Park, New York, the New England Patriots will be missing starting linebacker Dont'a Hightower for the game against the Bills because of a shoulder injury. Receiver Julian Edelman is active after being listed as questionable because of a chest injury.

For the Bills, rookie running back Devin Singletary will miss his second straight game due to a hamstring injury. Receiver Robert Foster is inactive due to a groin injury.

In East Rutherford, New Jersey, Washington's leading receiver, rookie Terry McLaurin, will miss the game against the New York Giants with a hamstring injury. Starting left guard Brandon Scherff and center Chase Roullier are also out with injuries for Washington.

The Giants will start Wayne Gallman at running back in place of injured Saquon Barkley (ankle).

In Baltimore, the Ravens will be missing run-stuffing defensive tackle Brandon Williams for the game against Cleveland. Williams was added to the injury report with a knee issue on Saturday and was declared out for the game when he struggled in pregame warmups.

At Indianapolis, Colts All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard will miss his second straight game with a concussion and four-time Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton is out after aggravating a quad injury in the first half of last week's game. It's only the fifth game Hilton has missed since 2014.

The Raiders made two players inactive against the Colts despite not being listed on the injury report, but after having made an impact earlier this season. Receiver J.J. Nelson was ruled out a week after catching a TD pass in his debut for the Raiders. Defensive end Benson Mayowa, who leads the team with 3 ½ sacks, also is inactive.

In Atlanta, the Falcons have had to plug in new punt and kickoff return specialists to replace Kenjon Barner, who is inactive against the Tennessee Titans with a concussion and knee injury. Wide receiver Mohamed Sanu is set to return punts, while cornerback Kendall Sheffield will return kickoffs. Backup running back Ito Smith (concussion) is active for the Falcons.

___

Inactives for Sunday's games:

CAROLINA-HOUSTON

Panthers: QB Cam Newton, CB Donte Jackson, G Trai Turner, DT Kawann Short, OL Bryan Witzmann, WR Brandon Zylstra, LB Jordan Kunaszyk

Texans: QB Alex McGough, CB Xavier Crawford, ILB Tyrell Adams, T Seantrel Henderson, TE Logan Paulsen, TE Jerell Adams, DE Charles Omenihu

___

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS -MIAMI

Chargers: QB Easton Stick, K Michael Badgley, WR Travis Benjamin, RB Justin Jackson, WR Mike Williams, TE Hunter Henry, TE Virgil Green

Dolphins: WR Albert Wilson, WR Allen Hurns, S Bobby McCain, CB Jomal Wiltz, RB Myles Gaskin, C/G Keaton Sutherland, T Jesse Davis

___

NEW ENGLAND-BUFFALO

Patriots: CB Joejuan Williams, RB Damien Harris, LB Dont'a Hightower, OL Caleb Benenoch, OL Korey Cunningham, DL Byron Cowart, QB Cody Kessler

Bills: WR Robert Foster, CB Taron Johnson, RB Devin Singletary, LB Corey Thompson, OL Spencer Long, OT Conor McDermott, TE Tyler Kroft

___

OAKLAND-INDIANAPOLIS

Raiders: LB Dakota Allen, WR Dwayne Harris, OL Gabe Jackson, QB DeShone Kizer, DE Benson Mayowa, WR J.J. Nelson, OL Brandon Parker

Colts: OL Le'Raven Clark, WR T.Y. Hilton, TE Hale Hentges, S Malik Hooker, LB Darius Leonard, DT Tyquan Lewis, RB Jonathan Williams

___

KANSAS CITY-DETROIT

Chiefs: WR Tyreek Hill, RB Damien Williams, LT Eric Fisher, OL Greg Senat, OL Nick Allegretti, OL Martinas Rankin, DL Khalen Saunders

Lions: CB Darius Slay, WR Danny Amendola, DT Mike Daniels, DL Da'Shawn Hand, OL Oday Aboushi, G Beau Benzschawel, RB Paul Perkins

___

TENNESSEE-ATLANTA

Titans: CB Tye Smith, ILB David Long, OLB Sharif Finch, G Aaron Stinnie, TE Anthony Firkser, DE Matt Dickerson, G Kevin Pamphile

Falcons: RB Kenjon Barner, OT Matt Gono, CB Jordan Miller, RB Qadree Ollison, DT Deadrin Senat, WR Olamide Zaccheaus, OL John Wetzel

___

CLEVELAND-BALTIMORE

Browns: DB Denzel Ward, DB Greedy Williams, S Sheldrick Redwine, S Morgan Burnett, WR Rashard Higgins, OL Kendall Lamm, DE Genard Avery.

Ravens: DT Brandon Williams, DB Jimmy Smith, S Brynden Trawick, WR Jaleel Scott, OL Ben Powers, QB Trace McSorley.

___

WASHINGTON-N.Y. GIANTS

Redskins: WR Terry McLaurin, LG Brandon Scherff, C Chase Roullier, QB Colt McCoy, CB Aaron Colvin, TE Jordan Reed, LB Cassanova McKinzy.

Giants: RB Saquon Barkley, LB Alec Ogletree, LB Tae Davis, T Eric Smith, OL Chad Slade, QB Alex Tanney, TE Kaden Smith.