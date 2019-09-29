Wales edge Wallabies to end 28 years of World Cup misery

Wales Gareth Davies scores a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool D game at Tokyo Stadium between Australia and Wales in Tokyo, Japan, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. AP Photo

Wales beat Australia in the Rugby World Cup for the first time in 28 years and earned the inside track for winning their pool in a pulsating 29-25 victory on Sunday.

Wales lost five straight World Cup matches to the Wallabies, including a quarterfinal and two pool deciders, but finally ended the streak with a clinical performance.

Wales led 26-8 soon after halftime and its fans broke into "How Great Thou Art," but nobody else at Tokyo Stadium believed the outcome was set, not when these two in the past decade have frequently decided their contests in the dying moments.

Add another thriller to their rivalry.

Australia hit back with two converted tries and a penalty to cut Wales' lead from 18 points to with 12 minutes to go. Wales replied with a penalty to star replacement flyhalf Rhys Patchell in the 72nd minute. Of course, the Wallabies were far from done.

Several floodlights blew out to add to the drama, but in the faded light the Wallabies bent the Welsh defense but couldn't break it, and a knock-on at the Welsh 22 finally ended Australia's sterling comeback with seconds left.

It's too early to know whether this match determines who wins Pool D, but both teams are expected to advance to the quarterfinals at the expense of Georgia, Fiji, and Uruguay.