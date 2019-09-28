Jensen rallies Texas State in 2nd half, tops Nicholls 24-3

Gresch Jensen threw two second-half touchdown passes and ran for a third as Texas State pulled away after intermission to beat Nicholls, 24-3 in a nonconference clash on Saturday night.

It was the second-straight victory for the Bobcats after starting the season with losses to Texas A&M, Wyoming and SMU.

The teams traded first-half field goals and the game was knotted 3-3 at the half. Jensen moved the Bobcats 78 yards in 14 plays with the opening drive of the second half, capped by a 12-yard pass to Micah Hilts.

Minutes later Jensen scored from a yard out, then hit Javen Banks with a 77-yard touchdown pass a minute into the fourth quarter.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Jensen finished 22 of 29 for 253 yards for Texas State (2-3). Caleb Twyford carried 17 times for 73 yards.

Chase Fourcade was 15 of 27 for 145 yards with an interception for Nicholls (2-2).