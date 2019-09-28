Prairie View A&M holds off late charge from Grambling 42-36

Dawonya Tucker ran for 263 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries and Prairie View A&M held off a late rally to beat Grambling 42-36 on Saturday.

The Panthers (2-3, 2-1 Southwest Athletic Conference) secured the victory when Grambling was called for illegal touching on an onside kick with 1:23 left in the game.

The Tigers (0-4, 0-2) scored two touchdowns in the final three minutes — Charles Wright's 2-yard run cut the deficit to 42-29 with 2:34 left and Quincy Mitchell blocked and returned a punt 55 yards to pull Grambling within six points with 1:25 left.

Jalen Morton passed for 192 yards, a touchdown and an interception and ran 14 times for 128 yards and two TDs for the Panthers.

Prairie View A&M took control with a pair of touchdowns late in the second quarter that gave the Panthers a 31-23 lead before half. A touchdown and a field goal in the fourth quarter extended their lead to 42-23.