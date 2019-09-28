Samford outlasts The Citadel 61-55 in 4 overtimes

Liam Welch scored on a 2-yard run in the fourth overtime and Samford held off The Citadel 61-55 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs of The Citadel trailed 24-21 heading into the fourth quarter, but Brandon Rainey connected with Raleigh Webb for a 17-yard touchdown, Jacob Godek kicked a 23-yard field goal and Rainey added a 1-yard TD run as the Citadel scored 17 straight points to take a 38-24 lead with 8:08 left in regulation.

Backup quarterback Welch answered with a 10-play, 75-yard drive that he capped with a 5-yard TD toss to Michael Vice to pull the Bulldogs of Samford (3-2, 2-0 Southern Conference) within 38-31. Following a punt by The Citadel that gave Samford the ball at its own 20-yard line, Welch used three plays before hitting A.J. Toney for a 67-yard scoring strike to knot the score at 38.

The two teams traded two touchdowns and a field goal through the first three overtimes before the Samford defense kept The Citadel (2-3. 0-1) scoreless, leading to the game-winning drive.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Welch completed 9 of 18 passes for 189 yards and three TDs with one interception for Samford. Samford starting QB Chris Oladokun hit 9 of 18 passes for 129 yards and ran for 18 yards and two scores. Jay Stanton rushed for 97 yards and two TDs on 15 carries, while Toney finished with six catches for 102 yards.

Rainey connected on 6 of 7 passes for 196 yards and two scores for The Citadel. He also ran 29 times for 65 yards and three TDs. The Citadel ran the ball 95 times, netting 266 yards.