Robinson’s INT sets up Toledo’s winning TD in 28-21 victory

Kahlil Robinson's 40-yard interception return to the BYU 2-yard line in the final minute set up Shakif Seymour's touchdown run to rally Toledo to a 28-21 victory on Saturday.

Robinson's pick of a Zach Wilson pass came immediately after BYU's Chaz Ah You stripped the ball from Rockets running back Bryant Koback and recovered it at the Cougars 20.

Koback's 1-yard score tied the score at 21 early in the fourth quarter, capping a nine-play, 70-yard drive.

With Wilson out of the game in the final minute, backup Jaren Hall directed the Cougars to the Toledo 32 before his pass went beyond the end zone on the game's final play.

BYU coach Kalani Sitake said after the game that Wilson suffered an injury to his throwing hand and expected the quarterback to miss some playing time.

Mitchell Guadagni threw for 206 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Toledo (3-1), which has won three straight.

Wilson was 22 of 38 for 315 yards and two scores, both to Aleva Hifo. Hifo caught five passes for 111 yards and two scores including a 75-yarder for BYU (2-3).