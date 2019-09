Barcelona beats Getafe as goalkeeper sets up Suárez

Barcelona's Luis Suarez, right, duels for the ball against Getafe's goalkeeper David Soria, foreground, and Getafe's Djene Dakonam during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Getafe CF and FC Barcelona in Getafe, outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. AP Photo

Barcelona overcame the absence of Lionel Messi to beat Getafe 2-0 in the Spanish league on Saturday with Luis Suárez scoring off a long pass from goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen.

Junior Firpo also scored for Barcelona, which moved within a point of league leader Real Madrid, which plays at Atlético Madrid later Saturday.

Barcelona played with 10 men from the 82nd minute as defender Clement Lenglet was sent off with a second yellow card for a hard foul on an opponent.

Ter Stegen set up Suárez's opening goal in the 41st after leaving his area to stop a breakaway. He controlled the ball with his chest before sending it the other way to leave Suárez in a one-on-one situation against Getafe goalkeeper David Soria. The Uruguay striker calmly one-touched a lob shot over Soria for his third goal of the season.

"Let's not fool ourselves, I saw him, but not that clearly," Ter Stegen said, with a smile. "It was the perfect timing and Luis took advantage of it. It was a wonderful goal."

Firpo scored his first goal for Barcelona from close range in the 49th after being set up by Carles Pérez, Messi's substitute in the attack.

It was the first away win for Barcelona, and its first league game without conceding.

Messi was out again after injuring his left abductor muscle in the first half of Barcelona's 2-1 win against Villarreal on Tuesday, his first start of the season following a long layoff because of a right calf injury sustained preseason.

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde also could not count on Ousmane Dembele because of a muscle ailment.

Getafe, which dropped to 11th place, had been unbeaten since a loss at Atlético Madrid in the league opener.

