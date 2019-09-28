Reds look to stop 5-game skid against Pirates

Cincinnati Reds (73-87, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (69-91, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Lucas Sims (2-1, 4.39 ERA) Pirates: James Marvel (0-3, 10.22 ERA)

LINE: Reds -153; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Pirates are 29-45 against teams from the NL Central. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the majors. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with an average of .316.

The Reds are 31-43 in division games. The Cincinnati pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 4.21, Trevor Bauer leads the staff with a mark of 4.56. The Pirates won the last meeting 6-5. Yacksel Rios earned his first victory and Kevin Newman went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs for Pittsburgh. Raisel Iglesias registered his 12th loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Starling Marte leads the Pirates with 159 hits and is batting .295. Pablo Reyes is 5-for-22 with two doubles, a triple and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 72 extra base hits and has 103 RBIs. Jose Peraza has 11 hits and is batting .314 over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .249 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Reds: 3-7, .220 batting average, 4.82 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Edgar Santana: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (elbow), Kyle Crick: (finger), Nick Burdi: (biceps), Chris Archer: (shoulder), Bryan Reynolds: (hamstring), Gregory Polanco: (shoulder), Jason Martin: (shoulder), Starling Marte: (wrist), Lonnie Chisenhall: (finger), Josh Bell: (hamstring), Elias Diaz: (knee).

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: (hamstring), Jesse Winker: (back), Nick Senzel: (shoulder), Freddy Galvis: (knee).