Perio’s single leads Monclova to 6-3 win over Yucatan

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Noah Perio hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the Acereros del Norte to a 6-3 win over the Leones de Yucatan on Friday.

The single by Perio scored Alex Mejia and Jose Vargas to give the Acereros a 3-0 lead.

Yucatan answered in the bottom of the inning when Luis Juarez scored on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to two.

The Acereros later added two runs in the fifth and one in the eighth. In the fifth, Mejia hit a two-run single, while Eric Young Jr. scored on a double play in the eighth.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Francisco Peguero doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one for Monclova.

Monclova right-hander Conor Harber (5-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jose Samayoa (10-6) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing three runs and six hits over 3 2/3 innings.