Stroman gets the start for Mets in series opener against Braves

Atlanta Braves (97-62, first in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (83-76, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Dallas Keuchel (8-7, 3.59 ERA) Mets: Marcus Stroman (9-13, 3.23 ERA)

LINE: Mets -116; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Atlanta are set to begin a three-game series.

The Mets are 37-36 against teams from the NL East. New York is averaging 4.7 RBIs per game this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with 118 total runs batted in.

The Braves are 46-27 against the rest of their division. Atlanta has slugged .453, good for third in the majors. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a .552 slugging percentage, including 73 extra-base hits and 38 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 51 home runs and is batting .259. Brandon Nimmo is 9-for-34 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 75 extra base hits and has 85 RBIs. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 7-for-27 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Braves: 5-5, .246 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: (elbow), Jacob Rhame: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Yoenis Cespedes: (heels), Jeff McNeil: (wrist).

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: (elbow), A.J. Minter: (shoulder), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Charlie Culberson: (face), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (hip), Johan Camargo: (shin), Alex Jackson: (knee).