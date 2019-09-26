Pollock takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Padres

Los Angeles Dodgers (102-56, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (70-88, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (15-5, 3.15 ERA) Padres: Joey Lucchesi (10-9, 4.28 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: A.J. Pollock is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Los Angeles readies to play San Diego.

The Padres are 31-41 against NL West teams. The San Diego offense has compiled a .238 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Eric Hosmer leads the team with a mark of .269.

The Dodgers are 47-25 against opponents from the NL West. Los Angeles' team on-base percentage of .333 is third in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the club with an OBP of .383. The Dodgers won the last meeting 6-4. Dylan Floro notched his fifth victory and Joc Pederson went 3-for-3 with two home runs and three RBIs for Los Angeles. David Bednar took his first loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 53 extra base hits and is batting .219. Seth Mejias-Brean is 5-for-14 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 46 home runs home runs and is slugging .621. Pederson is 8-for-28 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 2-8, .178 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .254 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back), Ian Kinsler: (neck).

Dodgers Injuries: Joe Kelly: (undisclosed), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), Tyler White: (upper back), Corey Seager: (hamstring).