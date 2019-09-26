LA Galaxy earn playoff spot, beating Real Salt Lake 2-1

Cristian Pavón and Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored in the second-half goal and Los Angeles beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 on Wednesday night for the Galaxy's first playoff berth since 2016.

Ibrahimovic has 28 goals this season, one behind LAFC's Carlos Vela for the MLS lead.

Pavon struck first for Los Angeles (16-13-3) in the 50th minute, off an assist from Ibrahimovic. Los Angeles made it 2-0 in the 80th on Ibrahimovic's shot 13 yards out, with Pavon earning an assist.

Nedum Onuoha scored for Real Salt Lake (14-13-5) in the 89th.

MINNESOTA UNITED 2, SPORTING KANSAS CITY 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Osvaldo Alonso and Hassani Dotson each scored late in the second half and Minnesota United beat Sporting Kansas City to earn a playoff spot for the first time in club history.

Alonso tied it in the 70th, and Dotson put Minnesota (15-10-7) ahead in the 90th.

Botond Barath scored for Kansas City (10-15-7) in the seventh minute. Sporting was eliminated from playoff contention.

NEW YORK CITY FC 4, ATLANTA UNITED 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Alexandru Mitrita scored three times in a 20-minute span in the first half in New York City's victory over Atlanta.

Mitrita scored in the 14th, 23rd and 34th minutes. Heber added a goal for NYCFC (17-5-10) in the 87th.

Gonzalo Pity Martinez scored for Atlanta (17-12-3) in the 53rd.