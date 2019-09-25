AP Source: Chargers’ Gordon to end holdout Thursday

A person familiar with the situation says star running back Melvin Gordon will end his holdout and report to the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because he wasn't at liberty to publicly discuss the situation.

Gordon is not expected to play Sunday when the Chargers (1-2) travel to Miami (0-3). Los Angeles' next two games after the Dolphins are at home against Denver and Pittsburgh.

The running back has been absent since the start of training camp due to a contract dispute.

Gordon is slated to make $5.6 million this season on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract.