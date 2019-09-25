Someone posted death threats on the Marlins’ Facebook page. MDPD trying to find out who

Marlins win last homer for fans Miami Marlins win their last home game for fans with a 7th inning rally at Marlins Park on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Marlins win their last home game for fans with a 7th inning rally at Marlins Park on Sunday, September 22, 2019.

The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating threatening messages posted on the Marlins’ Facebook page, the agency said.

First reported by Fox Sports’ Andy Slater, a spokesman for MDPD confirmed that the unknown individual’s post read “death threats coming to all white people that live in Miami” and “someone might bomb the city.”

The threat — which didn’t target a person, place or event — was posted some time on Saturday but didn’t find it its way to MDPD until Monday morning.

Although the spokesman said this seems like a hoax, MDPD’s cyber squad is trying to determine the person behind the threats.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The next event at Marlins Park isn’t until Nov. 23 when the University of Miami take on Florida International. MDPD expects the game to be packed so there will be heightened security who will be on high alert in light of the threat.

MDPD will continue to monitor social media ahead of the event.

SLATER SCOOP: Homeland Security investigating threat posted to Marlins Facebook page, sources tell me.



"Death threats coming to all white people that live in Miami" and "someone might bomb the city," post said.



Police taking precaution as Canes play FIU Nov. 23 at Marlins Park — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) September 25, 2019