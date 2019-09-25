Brewers put 5-game win streak on the line against Reds

Milwaukee Brewers (87-70, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (73-84, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jordan Lyles (11-8, 4.17 ERA) Reds: Tyler Mahle (2-11, 4.93 ERA)

LINE: Brewers -130; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee enters the game as winners of their last five games.

The Reds are 31-40 against teams from the NL Central. The Cincinnati pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.18. Sonny Gray leads the team with a 2.82 ERA.

The Brewers are 43-31 against the rest of their division. Milwaukee has hit 243 home runs this season, eighth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the club with 44, averaging one every 11.1 at-bats. The Brewers won the last meeting 4-2. Brent Suter recorded his fourth victory and Ryan Braun went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Milwaukee. Gray registered his eighth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 152 hits and is batting .270. Aristides Aquino is 8-for-40 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 161 hits and has 97 RBIs. Braun has 10 hits and is batting .345 over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .206 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Brewers: 9-1, .237 batting average, 1.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: (hamstring), Jesse Winker: (back), Nick Senzel: (shoulder), Josh VanMeter: (illness), Freddy Galvis: (knee).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: (knee), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (knee).