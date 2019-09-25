St. Louis brings 6-game win streak into matchup against Arizona

St. Louis Cardinals (90-67, first in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (80-77, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Michael Wacha (6-7, 4.68 ERA) Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (12-14, 4.31 ERA)

LINE: Cardinals -111; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis enters the game as winners of their last six games.

The Diamondbacks are 39-37 in home games. Arizona has slugged .437 this season. Abraham Almonte leads the team with a mark of .607.

The Cardinals are 41-38 in road games. The St. Louis pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 3.80, Miles Mikolas paces the staff with a mark of 4.16. The Cardinals won the last meeting 9-7. Adam Wainwright earned his 14th victory and Yadier Molina went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for St. Louis. Alex Young registered his fifth loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 187 hits and is batting .329. Eduardo Escobar is 11-for-41 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with 61 extra base hits and is slugging .446. Molina is 11-for-39 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .232 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .225 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee), David Peralta: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (back).

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Lane Thomas: (wrist), Kolten Wong: (hamstring).