MLS-leader Los Angeles FC and Houston square off

Houston Dynamo (11-16-4, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (19-4-8, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Dynamo face the top team in MLS play, Los Angeles FC.

Los Angeles FC is 12-4-3 against conference opponents. Los Angeles FC is the league leader with 78 goals. Carlos Vela leads the team with 29.

The Dynamo are 5-10-4 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is 6-11-0 in one-goal matches.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. Los Angeles FC won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vela has 29 goals and 10 assists for Los Angeles FC. Latif Blessing has four goals over the past 10 games for Los Angeles FC.

Mauro Manotas has 13 goals and seven assists for Houston. Christian Ramirez has three goals over the last 10 games for the Dynamo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Los Angeles FC: 5-1-4, averaging 2.3 goals, 1.2 assists, 7.2 shots on goal and 8.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Houston: 2-7-1, averaging 1.1 goals, one assist, 4.4 shots on goal and 6.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles FC: Javier Perez (injured).

Houston: Juan Cabezas (injured), A.J. DeLaGarza (injured).