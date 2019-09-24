Sporting Kansas City faces Minnesota United FC, seeks to break 3-game skid

Sporting Kansas City (10-14-7, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (14-10-7, third in the Western Conference)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City will try to end a three-game losing streak when it takes on Minnesota United FC.

Minnesota United FC is 9-5-5 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota United FC is 6-1-3 when it scores a single goal.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Sporting Kansas City is 6-10-3 in conference matchups. Felipe Gutierrez ranks eighth in MLS action with nine cards, all of them yellow. Sporting Kansas City has 71 cards, accruing five red cards.

The teams square off Wednesday for the second time this season. Sporting Kansas City won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darwin Quintero has 10 goals and five assists for Minnesota United FC. Ethan Finlay has four goals over the last 10 games for Minnesota United FC.

Gutierrez leads Sporting Kansas City with 12 goals. Erik Hurtado has two goals over the last 10 games for Sporting Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minnesota United FC: 4-3-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.6 assists, five shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

Sporting Kansas City: 4-6-0, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.8 assists, 4.6 shots on goal and 6.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Minnesota United FC: None listed.

Sporting Kansas City: Adrian Zendejas (injured), Andreu Fontas (injured), Rodney Wallace (injured), Benny Feilhaber (injured).