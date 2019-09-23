LEADING OFF: Yost begins final homestand with Royals

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2015, file photo, Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost waves to the crowd during a parade celebrating the Royals winning baseball's World Series, in Kansas City, Mo. Yost did something that few thought possible when he took over the Kansas City Royals in 2010: He not only built the organization into a winner but delivered the long-suffering organization its first World Series title in three decades. Now, he's leaving the next rebuilding job to someone else. Yost announced Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, that he will be retiring at the end of the season, ending a nine-year tenure that included two American League pennants and that dramatic 2015 championship. AP Photo

A look at what's happening around the majors Tuesday:

FINAL DAYS

The Kansas City Royals host the Atlanta Braves in their first game since manager Ned Yost announced Monday he plans to retire at the end of the season. The 65-year-old Yost, who has been on a year-to-year contract, is the only manager to lead the Royals to back-to-back World Series, losing to the Giants in seven games in 2014 and beating the Mets in five the following year. Kansas City plays two games against Atlanta before finishing the season with a weekend series at home against Minnesota.

FINAL DAYS II

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Texas Rangers begin their last homestand at their 25-year-old stadium, first known as The Ballpark in Arlington. The Rangers are moving across the street into a $1 billion-plus air-conditioned stadium with a retractable roof. After Boston comes to town for a three-game series, Texas finishes the season with three games against the AL East champion New York Yankees. Edinson Vólquez and Ariel Jurado are expected to pitch Tuesday night against Boston, and Eduardo Rodríguez goes for his 19th win for the Red Sox.

GERRIT AND J.R.

Houston ace Gerrit Cole could break the club record for strikeouts when the Astros play the first of two games against the Mariners in Seattle. The 29-year-old Cole fanned 10 in eight innings in a 3-2 victory over Texas on Wednesday, giving him 302 strikeouts on the year. The single-season Astros record is 313 Ks by J.R. Richard in 1979. Cole and teammate Justin Verlander are the front-runners for the AL Cy Young Award. Cole is 14-0 with a 1.87 ERA in his last 20 starts.

AWAITING WORD

The Chicago Cubs could have an update on star third baseman Kris Bryant after he sprained his right ankle during Sunday's 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. The 2016 NL MVP got hurt when he stepped hard on first base and tumbled to the ground while trying to beat out a double play in the third inning. He was scheduled for an MRI on Monday after X-rays taken at Wrigley Field were negative. Chicago has dropped six in a row, the last five by one run, heading into the opener of a three-game set at Pittsburgh.