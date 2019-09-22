Barlow, Royer score, Red Bulls beat Union 2-0

Daniel Royer scored an insurance goal late in the second half, helping the New York Red Bulls to a 2-0 win over the Philadelphia Union on Sunday.

Tom Barlow gave New York (14-13-5) a 1-0 advantage in the 32nd minute on a shot 12 yards out from the center of the box.

Royer capped the scoring for New York in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time on a shot 10 yards away from the center of the box, assisted by Bradley Wright-Phillips.

The Red Bulls outshot the Union (15-9-7) 17 to eight, with seven shots on goal to three for Philadelphia.

New York drew six corner kicks, committed seven fouls and was given one yellow card. Philadelphia drew seven corner kicks, committed 12 fouls and did not receive a card.

MINNESOTA UNITED 0, TIMBERS 0

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) —Portland and Minnesota played to a scoreless draw, delaying Minnesota's bid for a playoff berth.

Minnesota (14-10-7, 49 points) could have clinched a playoff spot with a win against Portland.

With the draw, The Timbers (13-13-5, 44 points) moved back into playoff position, but just barely.

The sides exchanged plenty of chances early as the Timbers registered their most shots in a first half since this year since their opening match of the season.

The Timbers, who have lost four of their last six games, have not scored in their last 270 minutes, all at home.

FC DALLAS 1, NEW YORK CITY FC 1

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Zdenek Ondrasek scored in the second half, helping Dallas rally for the tie with New York City.

Valentin Castellanos notched the first goal for New York City (16-5-10) in the first minute on a shot 11 yards away from the right side of the box, assisted by Anton Tinnerholm.

Ondrasek tied the match for Dallas (12-11-9) at 1-1 in the 66th minute on a shot 11 yards out from the center of the box.

Dallas outshot New York City 19 to 12, with five shots on goal to four for New York City.

Dallas drew nine corner kicks, committed 15 fouls and was given two yellow cards. New York City drew six corner kicks, committed 14 fouls and was given three yellow cards.