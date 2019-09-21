Oladokun with 4 TDs as Samford beats Alabama A&M 55-21

Chris Oladokunthrew three touchdown passes and ran for another score as Samford beat Alabama A&M 55-21 on Saturday night.

Oladokun had 250 yards passing and 95 yards rushing for the Bulldogs (2-2). Jay Stanton led with 116 yards and two touchdowns rushing. Mitchell Fineran kicked two field goals.

Samford trailed early following an AAMU (2-2) score that capitalized on an Oladokun interception but quickly recovered as Oladokun ran it in from six yards out for a 7-7 tie. Fineran booted a 34-yard field goal to give the Bulldogs their first lead, 10-7, with 3:39 left in the first quarter.

AAMU scored again early in the second quarter for the lead but later, Ty Henning picked off AAMU's Aqeel Glass and returned it 95 yards for another Samford score. An Oladokun pass to Robert Adams gave the Bulldogs a 31-14 halftime lead.

Oladokun threw two touchdown passes in the second half, including an 82-yard strike to Montrell Washington late in the third quarter.

Glass had 186 yards and two scores passing for AAMU.