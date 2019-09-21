Nekeht runs for career-high as Stony Brook runs over Fordham

Seba Nekhet ran for a career-high 182 of Stony Brook's 368 rushing yards and the Seawolves defeated Fordham 45-10 on Saturday.

Nekhet scored on runs of 9 and 35 yards and had a long run of 46 yards. Isaiah White added 132 yards on just 12 carries for Stony Brook (3-1). Nekhet, a redshirt sophomore, had a previous career high of 89 yards last week against Wagner.

Stony Brook was sharp in the passing game as well, as Tyquell Fields completed 9 of 12 for 232 yards with three touchdowns.

The Seawolves held Fordham (1-3) out of the end zone until the fourth quarter when Tim DeMorat hit Fotis Kokosioulis for 33 yards and the game's final score. DeMorat completed 21 of 38 attempts for 185 yards and the one touchdown. The Rams were shut down on the ground, gaining 38 yards on 30 carries.

Stony Brook led 10-3 midway in the second quarter before Fields connected with Isaiah Givens for touchdowns of 30 and 2 yards then Nekhet added a 9-yard TD run for a 31-3 halftime lead.

It was Stony Brook's 12th consecutive home win.