Keselowski seeking repeat of history at Richmond

Brad Keselowski, front right, smiles after winning the pole for a NASCAR Monster Energy Cup auto race at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va., Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. AP Photo

Brad Keselowski is hoping he can make history repeat itself.

The Penske Racing driver earned his only victory at Richmond Raceway on Sept. 6, 2014, when he started from the pole and led 383 of the 400 laps. He'll be in that same starting spot Saturday night for the second of three races in the first segment of the playoffs in NASCAR's Cup Series.

Keselowski will have plenty of accomplished company at the front of the field.

Kevin Harvick, who has three victories on the 0.75-mile, D-shaped oval, will be on the outside in the front row, with Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch in the second row. Busch leads all active drivers with six career victories at Richmond, and two-time winner Clint Bowyer and three-time winner Denny Hamlin are in the third row.

Championship leader Martin Truex Jr., who won at Richmond in the spring, will start eighth.