Newman’s 5 TD passes leads Wake Forest past Elon 49-7

Wake Forest wide receiver Sage Surratt, left, fights for yards as Elon defensive back Daniel Reid-Bennett tries to make the tackle in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. AP Photo

Jamie Newman completed 27 of 35 passes for 351 yards and five touchdowns, and Wake Forest eased past Elon 49-7 on Saturday at BB&T Field.

The Demon Deacons (4-0) scored touchdowns on three of their first four drives. They ended any doubt as to the outcome just before halftime when Newman connected with receiver Sage Surratt for a 48-yard touchdown pass, Surratt's second scoring reception of the game, to give the hosts a 28-7 lead.

Newman tied a school record with his fifth touchdown pass, a 31-yard completion to Scotty Washington, to cap Wake Forest's opening drive of the third quarter. His work done, Newman watched the remainder of the game from the bench.

Washington finished with nine catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman running back Kenneth Walker added 91 rushing yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

For Elon (2-2), quarterback Davis Cheek completed 9 of 18 passes for 74 yards and a touchdown. De'Sean McNair added 49 rushing yards on nine carries. The Phoenix finished with only 183 yards of offense.

THE TAKEAWAY

Wake Forest: The recent run of success continued for the hosts. Dating back to the 2018 season, the Demon Deacons have won six consecutive games. It is the program's first six-game winning streak since a span covering the end of the 2007 season and the beginning of the 2008 season.

Elon: The Phoenix are still looking for their first win over an FBS opponent. Elon fell to 0-12 in such games; three of those 12 losses have come at the hands of Wake Forest.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons open their ACC schedule (notwithstanding their nonconference win over North Carolina) at Boston College on Saturday.

Elon: The Phoenix face another tough test as they return to FCS competition, hosting James Madison on Saturday. The Dukes entered the week ranked No. 2 in the FCS coaches poll.