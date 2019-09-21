Browns place LB Christian Kirksey on injured reserve

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Christian Kirksey is shown during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Pittsburgh. The Cleveland Browns could be missing several starters Sunday night when they face the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams. Tight end David Njoku (wrist), linebacker Christian Kirksey (chest), right tackle Chris Hubbard (foot) and safeties Damarious Randall (concussion) and Morgan Burnett (leg) missed practice Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. (AP PhotoWinslow Townson, File)

Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey has been placed on injured reserve after suffering a chest injury against the Jets.

The team made the move with one of its captains on Saturday. Kirskey will miss at least eight games and may need surgery.

The loss of Kirksey will put more strain on a Cleveland defense that could be without its entire starting secondary on Sunday night against the high-powered Los Angeles Rams.

Rookie Mack Wilson is expected to start for Kirksey, who played seven games last season because of injuries. He was inactive for two games with a shoulder and ankle injury and missed seven after going on IR with a hamstring injury.

Also, linebacker Adarius Taylor is listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

On Friday, the Browns placed starting tight end David Njoku on injured reserve with a broken right wrist.