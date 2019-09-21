Indians ride 5-game win streak into matchup with Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (78-74, fourth in the NL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (91-63, second in the NL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Jason Vargas (6-8, 4.48 ERA) Indians: Zach Plesac (8-6, 3.64 ERA)

LINE: Indians -172; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland enters the game as winners of their last five games.

The Indians are 48-31 in home games. Cleveland hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .322 this season, led by Carlos Santana with a mark of .388.

The Phillies are 35-39 in road games. Philadelphia has a collective on-base percentage of .316, led by Rhys Hoskins with a mark of .368. The Indians won the last meeting 5-2. Shane Bieber earned his 15th victory and Oscar Mercado went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Cleveland. Drew Smyly took his seventh loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor leads the Indians with 166 hits and has 71 RBIs. Mercado is 16-for-43 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Hoskins leads the Phillies with 67 extra base hits and is batting .235. Cesar Hernandez is 13-for-37 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 8-2, .268 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Phillies: 4-6, .219 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by six runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: (shoulder), Tyler Olson: (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: (arm), Brad Hand: (arm), A.J. Cole: (shoulder), Cody Anderson: (elbow), Tyler Naquin: (knee), Jose Ramirez: (wrist), Jason Kipnis: (wrist), Christian Arroyo: (forearm).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Juan Nicasio: (shoulder), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: (finger), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (groin), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Jean Segura: (hamstring).