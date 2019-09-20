Kershaw gets the start for Dodgers in series opener against Rockies

Colorado Rockies (66-87, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (98-55, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Peter Lambert (3-6, 6.99 ERA) Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (14-5, 3.05 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Colorado are set to begin a three-game series.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Dodgers are 43-24 against teams from the NL West. Los Angeles' team on-base percentage of .332 is seventh in the MLB. Cody Bellinger leads the lineup with an OBP of .388.

The Rockies are 30-40 in division games. The Colorado offense has compiled a .267 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the MLB. Charlie Blackmon leads the team with a mark of .319.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 162 hits and is batting .305. Corey Seager is 12-for-40 with two doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 40 home runs and has 117 RBIs. Trevor Story is 10-for-35 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .221 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .275 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by one run

Dodgers Injuries: Rich Hill: (knee), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), Tyler White: (upper back), Justin Turner: (ankle).

Rockies Injuries: Scott Oberg: (arm), German Marquez: (arm), Jon Gray: (foot), Kyle Freeland: (groin), Chad Bettis: (hip), Tyler Anderson: (knee), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).