Duncan, Royer lead Red Bulls past Timbers 2-0

Kyle Duncan scored his first MLS goal in the opening minutes and Daniel Royer added a penalty kick in stoppage time to give the New York Red Bulls a 2-0 victory over the Portland Timbers on Wednesday night.

The Red Bulls (13-13-5), jockeying for home-field advantage in the playoffs with three games remaining, snapped a three-game losing streak.

It was the second straight loss for the Timbers (13-13-4) and fifth at home this season, matching the team's mark for most home losses set in 2011, their first season in Major League Soccer.

Portland has gone 2-4 in its last six games as it tries to secure a spot in the postseason with four games left. Last year, the Timbers advanced to the MLS Cup final.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Portland's top scorer, Brian Fernandez, was back in the starting lineup against the Red Bulls after missing the previous game with a stomach illness.

SOUNDERS 0, FC DALLAS 0

SEATTLE (AP) — Stefan Frei made three saves for his first shutout since July as Seattle and FC Dallas played to a scoreless draw and picked up a crucial point in the standings.

The Sounders (14-9-8) reached 50 points and retained their tenuous hold on second place in the MLS Western Conference. Dallas (12-11-8) has 44 points, and combined with Portland's 2-0 home loss to the New York Red Bulls, jumped ahead of the Timbers in the West.

The last shutout for Frei and the Sounders was 1-0 at Houston on July 27. In the eight games since, and before Wednesday night's game, Seattle had allowed 19 goals in going 3-3-2.

It was Frei's eighth shutout of the season.

Jesse Gonzalez earned his seventh shutout for Dallas. He made three saves.

ATLANTA UNITED 2, FC CINCINNATI 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Josef Martinez scored two goals six-minutes apart in the second half to lead Atlanta.

Martinez gave Atlanta (16-11-3) the lead in the 59th minute on a shot 12 yards out from the center of the box, assisted by Gonzalo Pity Martinez. Martinez sealed it in the 65th on a shot 11 yards out from the center of the box, assisted by Julian Gressel.

Atlanta outshot Cincinnati (6-22-3) 15 to 12, with seven shots on goal.