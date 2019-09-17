Meadows takes 14-game hit streak into matchup with Dodgers

Tampa Bay Rays (89-62, second in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (97-54, first in the AL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Blake Snell (6-7, 4.28 ERA) Dodgers: Ross Stripling (4-4, 3.40 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Meadows is riding a 14-game hitting streak as Tampa Bay readies to play Los Angeles.

The Dodgers are 56-20 on their home turf. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .332, good for third in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the team with a mark of .387.

The Rays are 46-30 on the road. Tampa Bay has hit 199 home runs as a team this season. Meadows leads them with 31, averaging one every 15.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 77 extra base hits and is batting .303. Corey Seager is 9-for-40 with three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Meadows leads the Rays with 87 RBIs and is batting .289. Ji-Man Choi is 5-for-20 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .213 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Rays: 7-3, .277 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Dodgers Injuries: Rich Hill: (knee), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), Tyler White: (upper back), Justin Turner: (ankle).

Rays Injuries: Blake Snell: (elbow), Hoby Milner: (back/neck), Yonny Chirinos: (finger), Jose Alvarado: (elbow), Brandon Lowe: (leg), Yandy Diaz: (foot).