Shepherd gets the start for Orioles in series opener against Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (59-91, fourth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (49-101, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton (5-9, 5.04 ERA) Orioles: Chandler Shepherd (0-0, 3.86 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hits the road to begin a three game series against Baltimore.

The Orioles are 21-46 against teams from the AL East. Baltimore hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .307 this season, led by Trey Mancini with a mark of .347.

The Blue Jays are 25-39 against the rest of their division. Toronto ranks last in the MLB in hitting with a .236 batting average, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with an average of .269.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini leads the Orioles with 84 RBIs and is batting .279. Pedro Severino is 6-for-17 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 59 extra base hits and has 71 RBIs. Bo Bichette is 11-for-40 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .236 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .236 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain), Mark Trumbo: (trap).

Blue Jays Injuries: Matt Shoemaker: (knee), Jordan Romano: (leg), Tim Mayza: (elbow), Ryan Borucki: (elbow), Devon Travis: (knee).