Back-to-back homers by Liddi, Juarez fuel Yucatan win

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Alex Liddi and Luis Juarez connected on back-to-back homers in the first inning to help lead the Leones de Yucatan to a 14-4 victory over Diablos Rojos del Mexico on Sunday.

The home runs were both solo shots and gave the Leones a 2-0 lead.

Yucatan later scored in four additional innings, including a nine-run third, when the team hit three home runs to help finish off the blowout.

Liddi was a triple short of the cycle, driving home two runs in the win. Art Charles doubled and singled, scoring two runs.

Yucatan starter Cesar Valdez (17-2) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter David Reyes (6-9) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up six runs and six hits over two innings.

Emmanuel Avila doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Diablos Rojos. Ivan Terrazas reached base four times.