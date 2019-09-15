Primoz Roglic wins Spanish Vuelta for 1st Grand Tour title

Former ski jumper Primoz Roglic has comfortably won the Spanish Vuelta for his first Grand Tour title.

The Slovenian finished the three-week race 2 1/2 minutes ahead of world champion Alejandro Valverde in Sunday's 21st stage.

Following custom, riders respected the leader's lead on the last day when the race made its traditional finish in Madrid.

Roglic in his red leader's jersey was flanked by yellow-clad Jumbo-Visma teammates as they arrived in the Spanish capital.