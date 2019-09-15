Mets host the Dodgers following deGrom’s strong showing

Los Angeles Dodgers (96-54, first in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (77-71, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (13-3, 3.14 ERA) Mets: Zack Wheeler (11-7, 4.21 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers -138; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Jacob deGrom. deGrom threw seven innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with eight strikeouts against Los Angeles.

The Mets are 43-30 in home games. New York has slugged .441 this season. Pete Alonso leads the club with a .582 slugging percentage, including 77 extra-base hits and 47 home runs.

The Dodgers are 40-34 on the road. Los Angeles has hit 261 home runs this season, third in the MLB. Cody Bellinger leads the club with 44, averaging one every 11.8 at-bats. The Mets won the last meeting 3-0. Seth Lugo earned his sixth victory and Rajai Davis went 1-for-1 with a double and three RBIs for New York. Joe Kelly took his fourth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amed Rosario leads the Mets with 162 hits and is batting .287. Juan Lagares is 6-for-20 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 77 extra base hits and has 108 RBIs. Joc Pederson has nine hits and is batting .310 over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .263 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .208 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: (elbow), Jacob Rhame: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Dominic Smith: (foot), Yoenis Cespedes: (heels).

Dodgers Injuries: Rich Hill: (knee), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), Tyler White: (upper back), Justin Turner: (ankle).