Hernandez expected to start for the Rangers against the Athletics

Oakland Athletics (89-60, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (74-76, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Sean Manaea (1-0, .75 ERA) Rangers: Jonathan Hernandez (1-0, 1.93 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE:

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Rangers are 32-38 against the rest of their division. The Texas offense has compiled a .248 batting average as a team this season, Danny Santana leads the team with a mark of .286.

The Athletics are 38-28 against the rest of their division. The Oakland pitching staff owns a team ERA of 4.11, Homer Bailey paces the staff with a mark of 4.76. The Athletics won the last meeting 8-6. Ryan Buchter earned his first victory and Matt Chapman went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Oakland. Mike Minor registered his ninth loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elvis Andrus leads the Rangers with 151 hits and is batting .272. Rougned Odor has 14 hits and is batting .368 over the last 10 games for Texas.

Marcus Semien leads the Athletics with 74 extra base hits and is slugging .510. Matt Olson is 11-for-37 with a double, six home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .280 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Athletics: 8-2, .283 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Rangers Injuries: Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Hunter Pence: (back), Joey Gallo: (wrist), Logan Forsythe: (intercostal), Jeff Mathis: (back).

Athletics Injuries: Daniel Gossett: (elbow), Mike Fiers: (forearm), Stephen Piscotty: (ankle), Luis Barrera: (shoulder).