Samford earns first win, upsets FCS No. 21 Wofford 21-14

Chris Oladokun dashed 30 yards for the game-winning score in the third quarter as Samford earned its first win of the season by knocking off Wofford, 21-14 in a Southern Conference opener Saturday.

Samford starred the season with a 45-22 loss to Youngstown State and a heartbreaker in two overtimes at Tennessee Tech. Wofford came into the game ranked No. 21 in the Football Championship Subdivision. Both teams came into the game after a bye week. Wofford lost its opener at South Carolina State.

Samford now owns 12 victories in 17 games against Wofford.

Oladokun completed 17 of 25 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown, but he was also picked off twice. He ran 12 times for 77 yards, including the game winning score. His 12-yard pass to Robert Adams in the first quarter tied the game at 14-14.

Wofford attempted just six passes, completing two and finished with negative yardage. Joe Newman carried 16 times for 105 yards to lead the Terriers on the ground, where they gained 284 yards. Nathan Walker carried had 32 yards rushing on 10 carries and scored both Wofford touchdowns, staking his team to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.