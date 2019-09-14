The Indians will host the Twins for a doubleheader Saturday

Minnesota Twins (89-57, first in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (86-61, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians host the Minnesota Twins for a doubleheader Saturday.

The Indians are 43-24 against AL Central teams. The Cleveland pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.71, Shane Bieber leads the staff with a mark of 3.17.

The Twins have gone 38-22 against division opponents. Minnesota has hit 279 home runs this season, second in the American League. Max Kepler leads the club with 36, averaging one every 14.3 at-bats. The Indians won the last meeting 5-2. Mike Clevinger secured his 11th victory and Francisco Lindor went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Cleveland. Randy Dobnak registered his first loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana leads the Indians with 34 home runs and is batting .283. Lindor is 13-for-45 with three doubles, five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Kepler leads the Twins with 67 extra base hits and is batting .252. Mitch Garver is 6-for-18 with a double, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 7-3, .256 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Twins: 5-5, .233 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: (shoulder), Tyler Olson: (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: (arm), Brad Hand: (arm), A.J. Cole: (shoulder), Cody Anderson: (elbow), Tyler Naquin: (knee), Jose Ramirez: (wrist), Christian Arroyo: (forearm).

Twins Injuries: Sean Poppen: (elbow), Sam Dyson: (biceps), Marwin Gonzalez: (abdominal), Jake Cave: (groin), Byron Buxton: (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: (oblique).