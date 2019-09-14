Avelino’s single leads Sacramento to 7-5 win over Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Abiatal Avelino hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Sacramento River Cats to a 7-5 win over the Round Rock Express on Friday.

The single by Avelino, part of a three-run inning, gave the River Cats a 6-5 lead before Levi Michael scored on a groundout later in the inning.

Pat Venditte (8-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Carson LaRue (2-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Taylor Jones homered and doubled, driving in three runs for the Express. Drew Ferguson homered and singled.