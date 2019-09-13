Marner agrees to 6-year contract to remain with Toronto

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, Toronto Maple Leafs center Mitch Marner (16) celebrates his goal against the New York Islanders during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto. With NHL training camps set to open this week, roughly a dozen prominent restricted free agents still don’t have contracts, including Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point, Toronto’s Mitch Marner, Boston’s Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo and Colorado’s Mikko Rantanen. Those absences could hang over their teams for days, weeks or even months and have raised questions about why it’s taken so long to get them signed. Frank Gunn

Restricted free-agent forward Mitch Marner has agreed to a six-year contract to remain with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs confirmed the deal Friday night. The contract has an average annual value of $10,893,000.

The 22-year-old Marner missed the team's golf event Wednesday and didn't accompany the group to Newfoundland on Thursday for the start of training camp as his representatives continued to negotiate with general manager Kyle Dubas.

Marner led the Maple Leafs last season with career highs in points (94) and assists (68). He also had a career-best 26 goals.