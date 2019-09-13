Washington opens 3-game series at home against Braves

Atlanta Braves (91-57, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (81-64, second in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Mike Soroka (11-4, 2.67 ERA) Nationals: Max Scherzer (10-5, 2.56 ERA)

LINE: Nationals -167; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Atlanta are set to begin a three-game series.

The Nationals are 36-29 against the rest of their division. Washington's team on-base percentage of .337 is fourth in the MLB. Anthony Rendon leads the team with an OBP of .411.

The Braves are 43-24 against the rest of their division. Atlanta has hit 234 home runs this season, fifth in the majors. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with 39, averaging one every 15.2 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads the Nationals with 34 home runs and has 105 RBIs. Trea Turner has 15 hits and is batting .349 over the last 10 games for Washington.

Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 39 home runs and has 95 RBIs. Ozzie Albies has 13 hits and is batting .325 over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .260 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by one run

Braves: 7-3, .224 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Adrian Sanchez: (illness), Matt Adams: (shoulder/triceps), Kurt Suzuki: (elbow), Spencer Kieboom: (elbow).

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: (elbow), A.J. Minter: (shoulder), Nick Markakis: (wrist), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Johan Camargo: (knee), Alex Jackson: (knee).