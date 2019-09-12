Sports
Louisville to face 6 schools twice in ACC schedule
Louisville's Atlantic Coast Conference schedule will include two games each against Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, Pittsburgh and defending NCAA champion Virginia.
The Cardinals will visit Miami on Nov. 5 in their earliest season opener in program history before hosting the Hurricanes on Jan. 7. They will host Pittsburgh on Dec. 6 in their ACC home opener before completing their non-conference schedule and resuming league play against FSU on Jan. 4.
Louisville hosts Virginia on Feb. 8 before closing the regular season against the Cavaliers on March 7 in Charlottesville. Other marquee matchups include a road contest at Duke (Jan. 18) and a home game against North Carolina on Feb. 22. Virginia Tech closes the home schedule on March 1.
