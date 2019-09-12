Pirates take fight to Giants, Vázquez closes out 27th save

San Francisco Giants' Corban Joseph hits a grounder that scored a run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in San Francisco. AP Photo

Felipe Vázquez earned his 27th save two days after fighting a teammate in the clubhouse and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the San Francisco Giants 6-3 Wednesday night.

Pittsburgh got a welcome lift a day after reliever Kyle Crick had season-ending finger surgery following a scrap Monday with Vázquez.

Since an injury-plagued month of May for manager Clint Hurdle's club, there have been so many other issues.

"There's been some more miles on the tires since then," Hurdle said before the game, when Pittsburgh went through extra defensive skill work.

Cole Tucker hit an RBI double for a key insurance run in the sixth, and Jose Osuna added a pair of doubles.

Jaylin Davis singled home a run, Corban Joseph had an RBI groundout and Mauricio Dubon drew a bases-loaded walk as the Giants got on the board in the fifth against starter Dario Agrazal before winner Michael Feliz (3-4) took over.

Adam Frazier and Kevin Kramer hit RBI singles in the second for the Pirates, who are 13-6 over their last 19 in San Francisco. Giants righty Logan Webb (1-2), making his fifth major league start, threw a pair of wild pitches that inning and was done after 4 2/3.

Stephen Vogt started a second straight day at catcher for San Francisco after hitting a two-run homer and driving in four runs in Tuesday's 5-4 win. Manager Bruce Bochy had planned to start Buster Posey either Wednesday or Thursday, so he will be behind the plate Thursday afternoon.

Pittsburgh rookie Kevin Newman has a 17-game road hitting streak.

VOGEY'S VISIT

Former Giants and Pirates right-hander Ryan Vogelsong returned to the ballpark and wore his old Giants uniform to observe and work with San Francisco pitching coach Curt Young and the pitching staff.

"It's good to see Ryan, isn't it?" Bochy said, noting it's more about "really just to have him around. He's good for the players talking baseball. He's got a great way about him. He provided leadership when he was here."

Vogelsong played 12 major league seasons between the Giants and Pirates from 2000-2016, going 61-75 with a 4.48 ERA in 179 starts and 289 total appearances covering 1,190 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: RHP Joe Musgrove (9-12, 4.67 ERA) threw on flat ground and the Pirates were still waiting to determine whether he would be fine to start Thursday against the Giants after he was scratched last Friday because of pain in his right foot. He hasn't pitched since Aug. 31 at Colorado. ... CF Starling Marte was out of the lineup for a third straight game nursing a tender left wrist. He is limited to pinch running. ... RHP Nick Burdi underwent forearm surgery Wednesday in Dallas performed by Dr. Keith Meister. Burdi is expected to be fully healthy by the start of spring training.

Giants: RHP Reyes Moronta's shoulder surgery in Los Angeles on Tuesday went better than expected. Doctors repaired his labrum but the capsule didn't need a fix. ... RHP Johnny Cueto played catch a day after pitching five scoreless innings in his first start since July 28 last year and returning from Tommy John surgery. His next outing is scheduled for Tuesday at Boston. ... 3B Evan Longoria had the night off.

UP NEXT

If Musgrove is unable to pitch the series finale, RHP Alex McRae (0-3, 8.41 ERA) will replace him making his third career start and seeking his first major league win. RHP Jeff Samardzija (10-11, 3.64) pitches for the Giants owning a 6-4 career record vs. Pittsburgh over 26 outings and 15 starts.