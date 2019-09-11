AP Source: FSU’s Taggart hiring Leavitt as defensive analyst

A person involved with the decision says Florida State is hiring former Oregon defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt as an analyst to help fix a flailing defense.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because the hiring was still being finalized. Leavitt worked with Florida State coach Willie Taggart during the one season Taggart was head coach at Oregon.

Leavitt stayed behind when Taggart took the Florida State job after the 2017 regular season, hoping to land the head coaching job at Oregon. That went to Mario Cristobal. Leavitt remained defensive coordinator last year, but parted ways with Cristobal after the season and has been out of college coaching since.

Florida State (1-1) allowed 1,040 yards in its first two games, relinquishing double-digit leads in both.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast