Pirates to face Giants on the road

Pittsburgh Pirates (63-82, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (70-75, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Dario Agrazal (4-4, 4.94 ERA) Giants: Logan Webb (1-1, 6.50 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates travel to take on the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

The Giants are 31-39 in home games. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .241 batting average as a team this season, Kevin Pillar leads the team with a mark of .262.

The Pirates have gone 32-41 away from home. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a an average of .332. The Giants won the last meeting 5-4. Johnny Cueto secured his first victory and Stephen Vogt went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for San Francisco. Mitch Keller registered his fourth loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pillar leads the Giants with 59 extra base hits and is slugging .451. Mauricio Dubon has 10 hits and is batting .370 over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 37 home runs and has 116 RBIs. Reynolds is 16-for-48 with five doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .208 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .272 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Giants Injuries: Will Smith: (back), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (elbow), Steven Duggar: (shoulder), Pablo Sandoval: (elbow), Zach Green: (hip).

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Chris Stratton: (torso), Edgar Santana: (elbow), Joe Musgrove: (foot), Chad Kuhl: (elbow), Kyle Crick: (finger), Nick Burdi: (biceps), Chris Archer: (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: (shoulder), Jason Martin: (shoulder), Starling Marte: (wrist), Lonnie Chisenhall: (finger).