Olivares’ double leads Amarillo to 13-6 win over Tulsa

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Edward Olivares hit a three-run double in the eighth inning, leading the Amarillo Sod Poodles to a 13-6 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Tuesday.

The double by Olivares started the scoring in a seven-run inning and gave the Sod Poodles a 9-6 lead. Later in the inning, Amarillo scored on three more plays, including a two-run double by Brad Zunica and an RBI single by Buddy Reed.

Elliot Ashbeck (1-0) got the win in relief while Ryan Moseley (4-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.