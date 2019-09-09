Angels’ Mike Trout has minor cryo procedure on ailing foot

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Oakland Athletics' Brett Anderson in the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. AP Photo

Los Angeles Angels slugger Mike Trout has undergone a cryoablation procedure to alleviate pain in his right foot.

Angels manager Brad Ausmus described the procedure as relatively minor Monday night.

Trout wasn't in the Angels' lineup for the second straight game when they opened a homestand against Cleveland. Ausmus says he could return later in the series.

Trout has been bothered by nerve pain in his foot for several weeks, but has largely played through it. The cryoablation procedure uses extreme cold to essentially deaden the tissue around the irritated nerve.

Trout is batting .291 with an AL-leading 45 homers and 104 RBIs. His .438 on-base percentage leads the majors.