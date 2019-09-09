Lake hits two homers as Tijuana gets past Saltillo 17-9

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Junior Lake hit a pair of homers, leading the Toros de Tijuana to a 17-9 win over the Saraperos de Saltillo on Sunday.

Javier Salazar and Gabriel Gutierrez also homered for the Toros.

The home runs by Lake, both solo shots, came in the first off Hector Ambriz and in the ninth off Demetrio Gutierrez.

Carlos Hernandez (7-3) got the win in relief while Saltillo starter Ambriz (5-9) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

The 11 extra-base hits for Tijuana included a season-high seven doubles.