Norris, Tigers to take on Manaea, Athletics on Sunday

Detroit Tigers (42-99, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (83-59, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Daniel Norris (3-11, 4.76 ERA) Athletics: Sean Manaea (0-0, .00 ERA)

LINE: Athletics -287; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Detroit will square off on Sunday.

The Athletics are 47-27 in home games. Oakland has hit 224 home runs this season, sixth in the MLB. Matt Chapman leads them with 32, averaging one every 16 at-bats.

The Tigers have gone 24-49 away from home. Detroit has a collective on-base percentage of .292, last in the majors. Miguel Cabrera leads the team with a mark of .347. The Athletics won the last meeting 10-2. Chris Bassitt notched his 10th victory and Matt Olson went 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Oakland. Jordan Zimmermann registered his 10th loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chapman leads the Athletics with 32 home runs and is slugging .524. Olson is 15-for-40 with five doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Brandon Dixon leads the Tigers with 37 extra base hits and is slugging .446. Ronny Rodriguez is 6-for-32 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .257 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Tigers: 3-7, .287 batting average, 6.65 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Athletics Injuries: Daniel Gossett: (elbow), Stephen Piscotty: (ankle), Ramon Laureano: (leg).

Tigers Injuries: Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Blaine Hardy: (elbow), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Niko Goodrum: (groin), John Hicks: (illness).